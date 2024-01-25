Dibrugarh: Indian women’s boxing legend and the first Indian boxer to win a medal in the Olympics, MC Mary Kom on Wednesday said she wants to quit boxing due to her age.

Speaking to students at the annual function ‘Tejomoy’-2 organised at Shiksha Valley School, Mary Kom said that she wants to continue boxing but her age has prevented her from playing at the international level.

“I have to take retirement from boxing due to my age and I apologized to everyone for my decision. I got everything in my life and achieved the success that I deserve,” Mary Kom said.

Kom further said, “As a mother, what could be more gratifying than this? Now it’s your turn. You have to play for your state and country and make the people of the country proud. You all have to do the hard work and remain confident. My parents did not support me but still, I kept going because I had the confidence in me.”

“However, later I gradually understood that it was not easy for me to become world champion for the sixth time. Despite tough challenges after marriage and becoming a mother, I set a World record,” the star boxer said.

The 40-year-old former Rajya Sabha member spoke of her 20-year journey of hard work and devoting her life to boxing.

Last year, she accepted the U.K. India Awards in Windsor, South Eastern England from Indian High Commissioner to the U.K. Vikram Doraiswami at a gala ceremony.

Mary Kom also shook her legs with the female students.

The students were very happy to see the world champion in front of them.