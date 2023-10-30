Imphal: A 39-year old man was abducted by four masked men who shot him with a bullet range, making him injured on his left calf.

The incident took place at a secluded place near Mayang Imphal Maibam Thongkhong under Mayang Imphal Police Station on Sunday night, the police said on Monday.

Four masked men holding small weapons allegedly kidnapped Takhellambam Lokhon (39), a resident of Chanam Sandrok Maning Leikai in Imphal East District from a place at Waikhong village under the Waikhong police station at around 8 pm on Sunday.

One of the gunmen shot Lokhon on his left calf near Mayang Imphal Maibam Thongkhong in Imphal West district at around 9 pm on Sunday.

Following reports, a team of the Mayang Imphal police station rushed to the spot and rescued the injured man who is now receiving treatment at the Primary Health Centre, Mayang Imphal.

The police said that a case was registered in this connection and the investigation is under progress.

Meanwhile no outfit so far has claimed responsibility over the action.