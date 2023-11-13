Imphal: A Kuki militant leader died of cancer at a hospital in New Delhi on Monday.

Thongsei Haokip, the Defence Secretary of the Kuki National Organization (KNO), died after a prolonged illness in a hospital in the national capital on Monday.

Thongsei Haokip was a signatory on various occasions of inking Suspension of Operations with the governments at the centre and state.

The United People’s Front, (UPF), another Kuki militant which is under the Suspension of Operation (SoO) with the central government deeply condoled the untimely demise of their comrade from the KNO.

The UPF and KNO are the two conglomerate organisations of the Kuki militants, having a political dialogue with the central government to find a solution to the vexed political issue of the Kuki-Zo.

There are a total of 27 Kuki underground groups under the SoO with the central government.

The UPF in a statement the chairman of the UPF, ST. Thangboi Kipgen expressed heartfelt sympathies and grief and said that the deceased defence secretary of the KNO was a dedicated leader who had served the Kuki-Zo national cause in the armed movement with integrity and reliability.

The UPF supremo also said, “his legacy will persist in the annals of the Kuki history”.

Meanwhile, the Kuki National Front, another Kuki-armed militant under SoO, also conveyed its condolences over the untimely demise of the KNO defence secretary.

It said, “His untiring service to the Kuki-Zo armed movement, his sense of humour, and his golden heart shall be fondly remembered by all in the future.”

These Kuki outfits also expressed earnest commiseration to the deceased beloved wife, and siblings and also to his fellow cadres and leaders of the Kuki militants.