Imphal: A 75-year-old man and his wife were reportedly thrown down a 60-feet ravine at Leimatak hill range in the inter-districts of Bishnupur and Churachandpur in Manipur on November 7, 2023, and the whereabouts of them are still unknown.

To this effect, a newly formed Joint Action Committee (JAC) on Saturday served an ultimatum to the government demanding to hand over the dead bodies of the septuagenarian couple by Monday.

The elderly Meitei couple namely Pukhrambam Birchandra Singh (75) a retired staff of Leimatak Power House and his wife Sagolsem Pishakmacha Devi (72), has gone viral on social media of being pushed down the ravine by miscreants at a place Leimatak, Churachandpur district Kuki dominated area.

RK Sachi, the JAC convenor, told the newsmen that the couple had mobile connections with the family members till November 7, 2023, at around 10 am.

But since then whereabouts of them are still untraced despite a complaint has been lodged with the concerned police station.

Meanwhile, police said an inquiry is being made to establish their whereabouts.

Notably, the Meitei people in the Leimatak area were evacuated twice following the May 3 violence, said police but the couple were not among those evacuated.

The JAC urged the Government to a) handover the couple who hailed from Ningthoukhong Ward No 2 to their family members by November 21, 2023; b) Arrest the suspected Kuki militants involved in the alleged incident and ensure that they get stringent punishment according to the law and land and c) in case the two aforementioned demands are not fulfilled, then the JAC in association with local clubs and CSOs will launch various forms of agitations.