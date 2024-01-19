Imphal: India is strengthening its security forces and is getting ready to use the most sophisticated weapons to counter the Myanmar-based militants along the border at Moreh Bordertown, a high official said on Friday.

The Indian authority has taken up the new move in the wake of increasing large-scale foreign-based militant activities that cost the lives of two state forces and injured two at Moreh on Wednesday.

As a part of strengthening the defense forces, the additional forces of two companies of the Border Security Forces (BSF), two army columns, four Caspers (bulletproof vehicles), and an Air Force helicopter are pressed into services from Thursday at Moreh to counter the threat to the national security and anti-social activities inside the country.

Manipur Security Advisor and Chairman of Unified Command, Kuldiep Singh while talking to newsmen at Imphal on Thursday, said that intelligence reports from across the border stated strong possibilities of involvement of People’s Defence Force (PDF) and Myanmar-based armed militants in the series of attacks on state security forces.

These external leagues with the internal forces are using war-grade explosive munitions in the attacks threatening to the national security.

To protect national integration and the welfare of the people, the Indian forces will start using all types of weapons at the disposal of security forces in fighting the militants. K Singh was speaking against the backdrop of Manipur police commandos facing a shortage of sophisticated arms and ammunition while fighting with the militants at Moreh in the past few weeks.

Notably, the militants using snipers, and Rocket Propelled grenades launched the three-pronged attacks to the state security forces even for the closed ranges in the past few days.