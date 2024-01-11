Imphal: The Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Imphal West on Wednesday remanded 12 women to three days of judicial custody in connection with a viral video that surfaced in social media in the state where a young lady was assaulted severely on a bed with her face down, officials said.

The arrested persons were the members of the newly formed Huiyel Mamom, a social-cultural organisation in the state.

The arrests were made on a suo-motto case registered under FIR No. 06(01)2024 IPS Under Sections 326/354/506/34 IPC & 66E IT Act, 2000 at Imphal Police Station, the police said

In the video a young lady was seen mercilessly being beaten by an individual with the assistance of others on the adjoining nights of 31st December 2023 and 1st January (New Year), 2024.

The lady was under the influence of liquor during the New Year celebrations.

The viral video witnessed that the lady was beaten by a person with a baton while others had held the hands and legs of the victim.

Her head and hair were pushed toward the pillow covered.