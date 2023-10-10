Imphal: A total of 102 individuals, including children, were examined, counselled and provided medicinal aid during a one-day medical aid camp at Kwatha, the last Meitei village of Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the east.

While the Meiteis residing in Moreh fled from their homestead amid the communal clashes, the Meiteis in Kwatha about 20 km from Moreh are still guarding their territory.

At these critical hours, the Meiteis in Kwatha are facing untold hardships due to reportedly being cut off from the rest of the state.

The Kwatha Meitei village is surrounded by the six Kuki villages.

Against these backdrops, a joint Medical Camp under the aegis of the Assam Rifles and Specialist Doctors from Primary Health Centre (PHC) Tengnoupal district and Moreh was organised for civilians at village Kwatha on Sunday, an official statement said here on Tuesday.

In continuation of the efforts to improve mutual trust, provide humanitarian aid to civilians and maintain peace and harmony in the region, altogether, 102

individuals, including Children, were examined, counselled and provided Medicinal Aid during the Camp. Special focus was given on counselling the civilians on health and hygiene and ways to prevent contagious diseases.

The village authority expressed their heartfelt gratitude & appreciated the initiative taken up by the joint teams including Assam Rifles during the ongoing current security situation in Manipur.

Kwatha is a small, neglected village of Manipur tucked along the Indo-Myanmar border and tracing its history back to the 1819 Burmese invasion.

Kwatha, which has 61 households and a population of 370, is a remote village 20km from Manipur’s border trade hub of Moreh and 129 km from the state capital