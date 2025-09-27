

Imphal;: Hundreds of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets have taken the golden opportunity to handle the weapons, gaining practical and first-hand experience with advanced military weapons used by the Indian Army.\\

In a vibrant initiative aimed at fostering curiosity and awareness among the youth, Assam Rifles organised an interactive weapon and equipment display for the NCC students on September 27, 2025.

Also Read;

The large-scale Weapon Display event was conducted at Pallel in Kakching district, drawing over 250 NCC cadets from Komlathabi. Assam Rifles personnel provided detailed briefings on modern weaponry, tactical roles, and operational equipment, offering cadets a closer look at the life and responsibilities of the Indian Armed Forces. The event inspired a strong sense of patriotism and encouraged youth to consider careers in national service\

A defense wing statement states that these initiatives reflect Assam Rifles’ holistic approach to fostering awareness, unity, and development in Manipur—strengthening civil-military relations while empowering the next generation.