Imphal: A cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives materials have been recovered by the joint teams of the central security forces and Manipur Police in the ‘cordon and search operations’ at sensitive locations of the fringes of the inter-districts of Manipur’s Bishnupur and Churachandpur on Saturday morning, official sources said.

A warlike store including two SLRS with magazines, one carbine with live ammunition, four grenades, one smoke bomb, two-inch para bombs, and explosive materials have been seized in the operations carried out at a place of Uyukpok village under the Bishnupur police station.

The operations were jointly launched by the 5 Sikh Regiment, Assam Rifles, and Manipur police from 6 am to 8 am on Saturday.

An official report states that a total of 134 Nakas / checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 1135 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

On Friday, state police and the Indian Army conducted a search operation in the fringe areas of Imphal West district, an official statement said.

One AK-56 Rifle with a magazine, one 9mm pistol with the magazine, two grenades, four Improvised mortars, and ammunition were recovered during the operation.

The recovered items were handed over to the concerned police stations for further proceedings, the officials added.