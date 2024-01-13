Imphal: A 27-year-old woman hanged herself to death in a suspicious circumstance on Friday morning, police said.

She was found hanging at the residence of her husband at Heirok part two Salam Leirak under the Heirok police station in Thoubal district at around 8:30 am on Friday, the police said on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as one Khuraijam (O) Inemcha, 27, wife of Khuraijam Nongdamba also known as Abungcha.

The maternal home of the deceased is from Heirok where a meeting was organized under the aegis of the YDO, Heirok.

A Joint Action Committee (JAC) was formed after the meeting — ‘JAC against the suspicious death of Inemcha.’

The newly formed JAC convenor Thouchom Mangangcha Meitei said that the committee served an ultimatum to the government to find justice for the unnatural death of the housewife by January 18.

The JAC would not claim the dead body of Inemcha until justice was delivered.

Three persons have been detained in this case to find out the details.

The body of Inemcha is now lying at the mortuary of the JNIMS, Imphal for post-mortem, the police added.