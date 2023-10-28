Imphal: The Manipur government has warned the Churachandpur district-based Joint Students’ body which has allegedly been spreading false/illegal messages regarding observing every Friday as a holiday through electronic devices which poses a threat to communal harmony, peaceful co-existence, internal and national security and also aggravating ongoing law and order crisis.

Manipur Chief Secretary, Dr. Vineet Joshi, in a notification issued on Saturday states that the State Government has learned about a false public notice by the Joint Students’ Body (reportedly based in Churachandpur District).

The contents of the said Notice have passed through different media networks including social media platforms.

The messages also made a deliberate attempt to rename Institutions and places along with a public declaration for the adoption of a resolution for observing every Friday as a holiday by all institutions of the Government of Manipur.

To this effect, the state government is taking all possible steps without leaving any stone unturned to book culprit(s) involved in such acts which are against the government.

In the same vein, the government also appeals to the public not to rely on such posts/material/press releases/public notices that had been illegally generated and spread through different media and also not to follow/resort to any kind of unwanted act/violence.

Churachandpur district of Manipur is the epicenter of the communal violence between the Meiteis and Kukis that started on May 3, 2023, and cost the lives of over 175 individuals.