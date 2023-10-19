Imphal: Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Wednesday warned those who have taken the law into their own hands and resorted to any form of violence would be imparted punishment according to the law of the country.

In a Raj Bhavan statement, the Governor sought the cooperation of the general masses in the peace process and appealed not to take the law into their own hands and not to resort to any form of violence that would hamper the peace process.

She asserted that with the support and cooperation from the people of Manipur, normalcy and peace have been returning slowly in the State. In the ongoing communal violence between the Meiteis and Kukis over 175 persons lost their lives.

The governor also stated that compensation concerning the loss of lives and properties will be given by the government to those who have lost their homes, belongings, etc. during the conflict among communities in Manipur.

To restore peace and normalcy in Manipur, large numbers of security personnel have been deployed and elaborate security arrangements are in place to ensure the safety and security of the people, she asserted.

The state government is making efforts through concerned departments for reconstruction/regeneration of lost or destroyed documents and cards of various categories such as bank passbooks, CMHT cards, Ayushman Bharat cards, ration cards, old-age pension cards, Aadhaar cards, etc persons, who have been displaced from their native villages and are now taking shelter in relief camps, she added.

She has instructed the DC to open mobile centers for this.