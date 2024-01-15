Manipur Governor ushers Makar Sankranti with ‘Gau Seva’ at Raj Bhavan.

Imphal: Keeping the festive tradition alive, Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Monday observed Makar Sankranti and ‘Gau Seva’ (Serving the Cow) at the Raj Bhavan.

In observance of the joyous Makar Sankranti festival, the Governor took part in a heartwarming gesture at Raj Bhavan Manipur.

Makar Sankranti is a festival that celebrates the sun’s transition into Capricorn, marking the end of winter and the beginning of longer days.

As part of the celebration, she offered prayers to Sun God and performed a commendable act by engaging in ‘Gau Seva’ (serving the Cow), embracing the spirit of the occasion and symbolizing her dedication to cultural celebrations and community engagement.

‘Gau Seva’ is a part of Vedic culture and heritage which involves providing cows with food, shelter, and medical care.

The Governor served the cow with the belief that the presence of cows in one’s surroundings can remove negative energies and bring positive energy.