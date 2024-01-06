Imphal: After opening the Media Resource Centre of the Manipur Press Club (MPC), at Imphal, Governor Anusuiya Uikey exchanged views and ideas with the working journalists on Saturday.

Earlier, upon arrival at the Manipur Press Club (MPC), the Governor laid a wreath to the Journalists’ Memorial Pillar and laid the foundation stone of the Manipur Press Colony.

She also opened the Media Resource Centre of MPC.

Speaking at the 49th Foundation Day celebration of MPC held on Saturday, in Imphal, the Governor said that Foundation Day is an occasion for celebration and self-assessment.

The governor donated a sum of Rs. 1 lakh for the development of the Manipur Press Club.

The occasion also provides an opportunity for all members to come together, exchange ideas, reflect on past activities and discuss possibilities and challenges for the future.

She said it is a matter of happiness that MPC is equally promoting literacy and media literacy in society.

As it is known that media is considered the fourth pillar of democracy, the media has received such great respect and due to this the responsibility of the media also increases.

Bijoy Kakchingtabam, President of All Manipur Working Journalists Union, Khogendra Khomdram, President of Editor’s Guild Manipur, Director of Information and Public Relations, Dr Th. Charanjeet Singh, former office bearers of MPC and journalists attended the programme.