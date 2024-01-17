Imphal: The Manipur government on Tuesday imposed a total curfew in the Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south following an uproar and potential threat to the peace-building measures being taken up by the joint security forces at the Border town Moreh.

Moreh is the sub-divisional headquarters in the Tengnoupal district.

District Magistrate had issued a prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 for restriction of the movement of any person outside their respective residences.

There are inputs that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance of public tranquility, and grave danger to human lives and property within the revenue jurisdiction of Tengnoupal district prompting the total curfew imposition from 12:00 am of January 16, 2024, an official order states.

However, the order does not apply to the agencies of the government involved in the enforcement of law and order and maintenance of essential services.

The state government has taken up preventive measures at the border town Moreh in the aftermath of remounting tension as several women folks and voluntary organisations are demanding the unconditional release of Phillip Khaikholal Khongsai and Hemkholal Mate.

On Monday, the duo was arrested in connection with the killing of Chingtham Anand Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Moreh on October 31, 2023.

Official reports stated that the tribal leaders are organizing mass-scale violent protests at Moreh prompting the security forces to fire mock bombs and tear gas shells to control the situation.

Both the arrested persons were taken into police custody under the protection of Assam Rifles for further inquiry.

The curfew imposition is a part of the government’s broader efforts to maintain order and prevent violence in the region, which has been experiencing unrest since May 3, 2023.