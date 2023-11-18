Imphal: The state government has extended the partial ban on mobile internet services for another five days till November 23.

This was done after the Director General of Police, Manipur submitted reports related to the volatile law and order situation in the state including an ambush at security forces, a protest against missing persons, a highway blockade, a sit-in-protest, etc.

T Ranjit, Commissioner Home, the government of Manipur in a notification states that the mobile internet/data services, internet/data services through VPN in the territorial jurisdiction of the state for another five days till November 23, 2023, 7:45 p.m. as a preventive measure in public interest.

However, the state government has already opened a substantial number of mobile towers in a few district headquarters which have not been affected by the violence on a trial basis and as per the direction of the High Court of Manipur.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, having satisfied that the above situation is likely to cause serious disturbances to the peaceful co-existence and maintenance of public order.

The state is considering opening and operationalising more numbers of mobile towers in the other district headquarters on a trial basis if the law and order situation permits, the commissioner added.