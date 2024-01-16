Imphal: Four cadres of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) were arrested along with arms, ammunition, demand letters, and Rs. 22,000 in cash, the police said on Tuesday.

The arrests and seizures were made at different locations in the Imphal West district during the past 24 hours.

Acting on a tip-off, Manipur police raided a suspected location and arrested two members of the PREPAK (Progressive) for extortion of money from the general public, shopkeepers from Imphal West District.

From the preliminary interrogations, the police also raided a hideout and arrested two members of the PREPAK (VC) organization for extortion from various shops in Imphal West District.

The following items are one .32 pistol along with one magazine with 4 live rounds, Cash of Rs. 22000 and two cards written as “PREPAK (Progressive)”, Finance Committee- one SAIMON, one mobile handset, two wallets, two Aadhaar cards, and one voter ID. Two cases have been registered for investigation, the police added.

The PREPAK is an armed insurgent group in Manipur demanding a separate and independent homeland.