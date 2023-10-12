Imphal: Sleuths of the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) police and Assam Rifles arrested four alleged smugglers along with 46 kilograms of World is Your (WY) tablets and 45 soap cases of heroin from separate places during the past 24 hours in the state, official sources said on Thursday.

Acting on a tipoff, a team of NAB police station intercepted a Bolero and apprehended three smugglers along with 581 grams of heroin from near the forest office, Napet Pali along Maphou Dam road in Imphal East district on Wednesday afternoon.

Three mobile phones and some incriminating documents were also recovered from them.

The drugs were found in 45 soap cases hidden inside two rice bags.

The arrested individuals were later identified as Phulmun Kashung (37) of Thangjingpokpi village, Senapati, CT Jackson (43) of Kangshum village, Kasom Khullen and Ningshen Joy (40) of Kangkhum village, Ukhrul.

A case has been registered against the trio and further investigation is underway.

In another action, personnel of 20 Assam Rifles seized the large consignment of WY tablets worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market from Khudengthabi along the Imphal-Moreh road on Wednesday.

The contraband tablets were brought from Moreh’s side in a Mahindra Bolero bearing an Assam Registration number.

The smuggler namely J Alanson Lamkang (36) of Lamkang Khunou in Tengnoupal district has been handed over to Moreh police station, sources added.