Imphal: A total of 55 huts were burnt and 51 hectares of poppy plantations were destroyed in different actions carried out by a joint force of police, forest, and Manipur Rifles at different hill ranges in Ukhrul district bordering Myanmar on the east during the past one week, officials said on Thursday.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh Tweeted, “I appreciate the update on the joint efforts to combat illegal poppy cultivation in Phalee-Champhung-Changta —Tora hill ranges by Ukhrul police, 6 MR, and the Forest department.”

In another Twitter account, the CM Tweeted that a joint force of Police, Forest, and Manipur Rifles carried out a poppy destruction drive at Tora Champhung Hill Range under the Ukhrul district.

Sixteen hectares of illicit poppy fields were destroyed, 20 huts burned, and other infrastructures such as pipeline connections, fertilizers, salt, herbicides, pesticides, etc. were destroyed as well.

On the second day of the joint poppy destruction drive-by police, forest, and Manipur Rifles at Phalee-Tora-Champhung Hill range in Ukhrul District, 25 huts were burned and 15 hectares of poppy plantation were also destroyed.

The war against drugs and poppy cultivations resumed on November 8, 2023, in which around 20 hectares of illicit poppy plantations at Tora Champhung hill range were destroyed in its first campaigns of the winter seasons.

“The commitment to continuing the destruction drive until the illegal practices are eradicated reflects a strong stance against such activities. Destruction drive will continue in the coming days till this illegal practice is completely wiped out,” the CM Tweeted.

Notably, about 15,500 acres of poppy fields in different areas of the state have been destroyed since 2017.