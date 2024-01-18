Imphal: A father and his son were among the three villagers killed by the armed men at Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou in Manipur’s Bishnupur district under the Bishnupur police station at around 4 pm on Thursday, the police said.

Oinam Bamonjao, 60, and his son Oinam Manitomba, 28, and Thiyam Somen, 54, all the residents of Ningthoukhong Kha Kunou were killed when they were fetching water at the Mini Water Tanky of the Ningthoukhong Water Supply Scheme run by the state government.

Around five unknown armed men waylaid the three villagers and shot them dead by shooting them from short range.

After commissioning the crimes, the killers managed to escape and fled towards nearby the hill ranges in the borders with Churachandpur district, the police said.

The bodies of the slain villagers were deposited at the RIMS hospital, Imphal for post-mortem, the police said.

Tension ran high in and around the Ningthoukhong bazaar in the southern part of the state in the aftermath of the killings.

A large number of people mostly women staged a protest agitation demanding justice.

Meanwhile, a Joint Action Committee against the killing of three persons is being formed.