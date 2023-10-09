Imphal: Manipur Police arrested an active member of an underground group along with one Arm (9 MM Pistol), three pieces of ammunition, three mobile handsets, and Rs. 45000/- in cash from his possession.

The arrest and seizures were made during an operation conducted by the central and state forces from a hideout in Imphal West District on Sunday.

The arrested man was involved in the ruthless extortion campaigns in and around Imphal during the past few months, the police report said on Monday.

The report also stated that vigilant security forces foiled an attack by armed miscreants in the general area of New Keithelmanbi in the inter-districts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi.

The security forces deployed on the west periphery of Keithelmanbi detected suspicious movements of some individuals and fired Illumination rounds to ascertain their identity.

The security forces came under fire and effectively retaliated in a calibrated manner, causing the miscreants to flee.

Combing and search operations were thereafter undertaken by security forces. The alertness and calibrated response by the security forces prevented the nefarious designs of the miscreants from being successful.

The report further states that the movement of 100 vehicles along NH-2 with essential items has been ensured.

Strict security measures are taken up in all vulnerable locations and a security convoy is provided in sensitive stretches in order to ensure free and safe movement of the vehicles.

A total of 133 Nakas/Checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur, both in the hill and the valley, and police detained 1,599 persons in connection with violations in different districts of the state, the report added.