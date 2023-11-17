Imphal: As the state government remains a silent spectator, the supporters and volunteers of the Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) for the second day on Thursday blocked the national highway 2 — Imphal to Dimapur (Nagaland) at Manipur’s Kangpokpi district headquarters as a part of the ‘Indefinite Economic Blockade’ checking of vehicular movement carrying essential commodities.

The blockade is being imposed by the CoTU along NH 2 and NH 37 passing in this strife-torn state from midnight of November 15.

The CoTU is demanding the unconditional release of two Kuki-Zo tribals arrested by the police in connection with the missing of two Meitei students on November 5.

Several good-laden trucks bound for Imphal plying from Assam are being stranded at the Senapati district of Manipur predominantly inhabited by the Naga tribes due to the blockade.

The committee sources said that there is also prepared a roaster for duty to monitor the movement of essential vehicles along the highway.

During the day, Kuki-Zo women folk from Lungphou and KYU executives discharged their duties strictly enforcing the economic blockade at Kangpokpi District Headquarters while hundreds of women folk at Gamgiphai.

Kangpokpi district is mainly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo people.

Meanwhile, the state government remained a silent spectator in the economic blockade.

The state police report states that a total of three persons have been arrested in the missing case of two students so far.