Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh along with his cabinet ministers on Monday visited Chandel district bordering Myanmar on the south and inaugurated 10 development projects worth around Rs. 126.54 crore.

He also laid the foundation stones for 15 other projects of around Rs. 86.45 crore.

The projects inaugurated by the Chief Minister on Monday are Model Residential School at Mantri Pantha, construction of Girl’s Hostel for Minority Students at Chakpikarong, Upgradation of Phiran Leihao PS to UPS, construction of 150 ft bailey bridge over Chakpi river at Mantri Pantha, retrofitting of water supply schemes at Totun, Songjang, Liwa Sareiand Lambung, construction of District Sports Complex and Improvement/Strengthening to 2-lane of Pallel-Chandel section of NH-102C.

The project foundation stones laid are for the construction of Type-III and Type-II Qtrs at Chandel Police Station, Chakpikarong Police Station, and Khengjoy Police Station, the construction of a Football Ground with natural grass at Chakpikarong, Government Children Homes at Chandel, construction of Bailey Bridge over Maha river at Khuringmul, construction of Bailey Bridge at Lamphou Pasna over Chakpi river, construction of PHSC Yangoullen, construction of 2 BTQ at PHC Sajik Tampak, construction of 10 Bedded Integrated AYUSH Hospital, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) and setting up of Memorial Park as a tribute to (L) HT Thungam, Ex-Minister (First State Cabinet Minister from Chandel District)/Ex-MLA of 41-Chandel AC.