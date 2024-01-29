Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Monday flagged off the Imphal Ring Road (IRR) project, which includes a noise pollution control mechanism, the first of its kind in India and also would be an environment-friendly road.

Speaking at a function at Takyel, Imphal, the CM said that the Rs. 1,766 crores project is being taken up with financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

It is a 51.23-kilometer road that will connect existing radial roads to provide a better route for intra-state and regional traffic to access the state’s administrative, judicial, medical, and educational institutes.

He informed that the project would generate 18 lakh man-days of direct employment and 13.5 lakh man-days of indirect employment.

The project is targeted to be completed by 2026.

The CM informed that 9.5 km of the road would be of 4 lanes, while 41.5 km would be of 2 lanes with paved shoulders.

The road includes an 18 km stretch of a green field with solar lamps, a footpath, and a cycle lane.

He mentioned that various amenities like food plazas would be set up along the 4-lane stretch road.

Within the 4-lane stretch, the provision of cycle lanes and jogging lanes would be included in a stretch of 1 km.