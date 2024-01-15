Imphal: Amidst ongoing strife in the state, the Manipur cabinet with Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the chair on Monday decided to conduct job recruitment to fill up 50 per cent of the vacant posts of various departments and 100 per cent of the vacant posts in the state home department.

The cabinet meeting was held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office, Chandel district headquarters. Chandel district is in the southern part of Manipur which shares borders with Myanmar.

Briefing the media regarding the cabinet meeting which was held on Monday, the Chief Minister told the newsmen that the Cabinet had decided to conduct job recruitment to fill up 50 per cent of the vacant posts of various departments.

For the Home Department, recruitment will be done for 100 per cent of the vacant posts, he added.

A cabinet meeting was also held at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office as a part of the Government’s initiative to take governance at hill districts under the Go to Hills Mission.

During his visit, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers, MLAs, the Advocate General, the Chief Secretary, and other senior Government officials.

The Chief Minister was accorded a warm welcome by the people along the road stretch from Pallel to Chandel Headquarters.

In the ongoing communal violence that started on May 3, 2023, over 200 persons lost their lives so far.