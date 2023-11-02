Imphal: In a significant achievement, the state forces seized a total of nine Myanmar-originated bikes, bulletproof jackets, and chemical sprayers from different hideouts of the Kuki militants at Moreh border town on Wednesday, official sources said.

These two-wheeler bikes and other materials used by the Kuki militants were recovered when a combined team of the state forces intensified search and combing operations in the aftermath of the killing of a police officer and injuring three police personnel at Tengnoupal district on October 31.

During the operations 50 Kuki people were also rounded up for interrogations, the police said.

On Wednesday the operations were carried out at three different Kuki villages – Laikoi, Tongkhang, and Seijang of Moreh Bordertown from 3 a.m. to 10 a.m.

In the operations, nine Kenbo bikes of Myanmar origin, four bulletproof jackets, and chemical sprayers used by the Kuki militants were recovered.

The recovery of these items was the first of its kind since the state witnessed communal violence between the Kukis and Meiteis that started on May 3, 2023.

The operations were launched by joint teams of the state forces including India Reserve Batallion, Manipur Rifles, and Manipur police special commandos.

The Kuki militants operating in the northeastern states of India are demanding one goal, a separate Kukiland to be carved out from Manipur.

The recovery items have been handed over to the Moreh police station for further legal proceedings, the police added.