Imphal: In its continuous drives against the cross-border smugglings, Assam Rifles on Thursday claimed to have recovered 137 bags, weighing a total of 10,960 kg of areca/betel nuts worth around Rs. 62 lakh in the regional markets.

Three alleged smugglers along with a vehicle were also apprehended at an area in Manipur’s Kakching district, an official said.

In an interception, the Mobile Vehicle Check Post (MVCP) of Assam Rifles, stationed at Bijoypur, Pallel, Kakching district apprehended three individuals transporting areca nuts from Chandel district bordering Myanmar on the south to Imphal on Thursday.

Upon thorough checking of the vehicle, the team recovered 137 bags, weighing a total of 10,960 kg of areca nuts, an official statement said.

The detained individuals are identified as Asem Tomba Singh, Thoubalmayum Aslam Khan, and Phusam Zakir Hussain.

The seized items are valued at approximately Rs. 62 lakh in the regional markets.

The apprehended people along with the recovered items and a Tata DI truck (Registration No. MN 07C 3572), used in the smuggling have been handed over to the Customs office in Pallel after a detailed search, the statement added.