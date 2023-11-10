Imphal: A tribal person was apprehended along with arms and ammunition in an operation in the southern part of Manipur, a defense wing statement said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding the illegal move of weapons in the general area of Modi in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar on the south, Assam Rifles established a mobile vehicle check post on Chandel — Sugnu road on Friday morning.

During the patrolling, the troops stopped a Bolero Pickup in which an individual named N.I. Konihman of village Hnahringkhu was traveling to Khambathel from Chandel district of Manipur.

On thorough checking of the vehicle, a .22 weapon with a magazine, a day/night telescope, ammunition, and other war-like stores were recovered.

The seized items along with the individual and vehicle were handed over to Chandel police station for further legal proceedings, the statement added.