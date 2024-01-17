Imphal: Three businessmen who were reportedly abducted and beaten severely by unknown armed men on Monday night were released on Tuesday afternoon.

The gunmen looted around Rs. 11 lakh from them, the police said.

The victims identified as Md. Amir (37), Md. Abdul Satar (38), and Md. Shakir Ahmed (39) is from Kwakta village in Moirang, Bishnupur district.

According to an FIR lodged at Phougakchao Ikhai police station in connection with the case, the incident happened at around 8 pm on Monday near Ningthoukhong under Moirang police station when the businessmen were coming back from Lilong bazaar.

Some unidentified armed men stopped the vehicle they were traveling in and abducted them at gunpoint.

Later, they were brutally thrashed by the armed miscreants, it said.

The victims have been admitted to a clinic in Imphal for treatment, the police added.