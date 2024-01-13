Imphal: A delegation of All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Manipur submitted a representation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the establishment of a Highway protection force to curb rampant extortion, looting, abduction, and killings by miscreants on the National Highway passing in strife Manipur.

The memorandum was submitted through the governor of Manipur Anusuiya Uikey by the AITUC General Secretary L. Sotinkumar Singh along with five other members at Raj Bhavan on Friday

The delegation informed the Governor about the insecure environment on the national highways that transporters, drivers, helpers, and the people have been facing for the last many years, and especially during the present unrest the situation has worsened.

They said extortion, looting, abduction, and killings by miscreants and undergrounds are a common phenomenon, and prices of commodities have skyrocketed due to these factors.

Advocating the need for the establishment of a dedicated force, they said, the Highway Protection Force is the only hope for safeguarding the national highways and therefore, steps to implement it should be initiated at the earliest.

Later, the Governor assured the delegation that she would apprise the issue to the Prime Minister and Home Minister and asked them to meet with the Security Advisor of the Manipur government.