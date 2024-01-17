Imphal: A total of 870 bags weighing 70 tons of areca/betel nuts, valued at Rs. 8.40 crore in the regional market smuggling into Manipur from Myanmar were seized.

Three alleged smugglers along with eight vehicles transporting the illegal items were also nabbed, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by the Assam Rifles (AR), the troopers of the AR foiled cross-border smuggling of contrabands in Manipur’s Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east on Tuesday (16 January 2024).

Acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of Areca nuts en route connecting village Shankalok and Border village Aloyo, search operations were launched.

The column intercepted eight trucks (Kunda Gadi) illegally carrying areca/betel nuts without valid documents purportedly intended for unlawful distribution in the black market.

A total of 870 bags (approximately weight 70 tons) of areca/betel nuts, valued at Rs. 8.40 crore, was seized and subsequently handed over to Forest Beat Officer, Gomnam, Kamjong district, the statement added.