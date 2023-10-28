Imphal: Assam Rifles foiled a major cross-border smuggling attempt by nabbing 24 alleged smugglers with around 52.1 tonnes of areca nuts (Supari) valued at approximately Rs. 6.25 crore in the regional markets loaded in 12 Shaktiman trucks were seized on Saturday.

A defense wing statement stated that a total of 24 individuals who were drivers/co-drivers were apprehended in General Area Phaikoh of Manipur’s Kamjong District bordering Myanmar on East on Saturday morning.

The trucks were coming from the International Border towards the Indian Side.

Based on intelligence inputs from across the border the troops of the Assam Rifles launched the operations and managed to nab the alleged smugglers along with the seized items.

The apprehended smugglers along with the vehicles were handed over to the Forest Department, Kamjong for further legal proceedings, the statement added.