Imphal: A 23-year-old youth was killed by militants in the renewed violence in the inter-districts of Imphal West and Kangpokpi on Wednesday night, Manipur police control room report said on Thursday.

The well-armed militants opened several rounds of fire towards Kangchup village at around 10:0 pm on Wednesday killing Takhellambam Manoranjam, 23, on the spot, the report said.

The militants opened fire followed by bombardments from the high ground of Bethel and Koutruk hills towards the villages of Phayeng and Kangchup.

The militants also attacked the Kadanband village in the same district on Wednesday night. The state and central security forces retaliate the firing.

The exchange of fire that started from 10:30 pm on Wednesday continued till 7 am on Thursday, the report added.