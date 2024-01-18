Imphal: A total of 15 alleged international smugglers were nabbed along with 834 bags of areca/betel nuts (about 66.72 tonnes) worth around Rs. 8.52 crore in the regional markets during the past 48 hours, officials said on Thursday.

The arrests and seizures were made at different places in Manipur’s Kamjong district sharing borders with Myanmar on the east.

Fifteen vehicles pressed into services in the smuggling of items from Myanmar into Manipur were also impounded, an official statement said.

On Thursday, (18 January 2024), Assam Rifles in Kamjong District acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of areca nuts and timber (teak wood) in Kampat Centre and Khampat Khunou villages, launched a search operation.

The column intercepted 13 trucks illegally carrying areca nuts and timber without valid documents, meant for unlawful distribution in the regional black markets.

A total of 684 bags (approximately weighing 54.72 tonnes) of areca/betel nuts and timber, valued at Rs. 7.08 crore was seized.

Assam Rifles on Wednesday (17 January 2024,) acting on credible intelligence regarding the illegal transportation of areca nuts in Shankalok, launched a search operation.

The column intercepted two trucks (Kunda Gadi) illegally carrying areca nuts without valid documents, meant for unlawful selling in the black market.

A total of 150 bags (approximately weighing 12 tonnes) of areca/betel nuts, valued at Rs. 1.44 crore was seized.

The arrested smugglers, seized items and impounded vehicles were subsequently handed over to the Forest Beat Officer, Kamjong district for appropriate legal proceedings, the statement added.