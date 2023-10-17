Guwahati: Three months after the Supreme Court Collegium recommendation, Justice Siddharth Mridul was on Monday appointed as the chief justice of Manipur High Court.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said on X, “In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution, President of India after consultation with Chief Justice of India is pleased to appoint Justice Siddharth Mridul, judge of the Delhi High Court as Chief Justice of Manipur High Court. I convey best wishes to him”.

The Government of India on October 9 told the Supreme Court that the appointment of a new chief justice of Manipur High Court will be issued ‘shortly’, stating that the file has been cleared and the rest of the process will follow soon.

Manipur is undergoing one of the biggest ethnic turmoil for the last five months, and the top court headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud had on July 5 recommended the appointment of Delhi High Court judge Justice Siddharth Mridul as the chief justice of the Manipur High Court, amid the ethnic turmoil in the border state.