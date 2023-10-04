Guwahati: In a significant move towards fostering unity and connectivity with the northeastern states of the country, the Indian Navy’s car expedition ‘Khamree Mo Sikkim’ (Hello Sikkim), which started from its naval base INS Shivaji in Maharashtra’s Lonavala reached Sikkim’s Gangtok on Tuesday.

The primary objective of the car expedition is threefold. Firstly, it aims to promote the participation of youth from Sikkim in the defence services, providing them with first-hand experience of the dedication and discipline that goes into serving the nation. Secondly, it seeks to enhance maritime consciousness in the northeastern region, thus educating the people about the importance of the seas and oceans in India’s defence strategy, and lastly, the event is a step towards strengthening nation-building by bringing the armed forces closer to the people to felicitate naval veterans residing in the region and to showcase the spirit of ‘Nari Shakti’ or women’s power through the participation of women officers.

During their journey to Gangtok, the members of the car expedition team interacted with the naval veterans at Rangpo in Sikkim’s Pakyong district. The naval veterans shared their riveting tales of service, offering a glimpse into their experiences at sea and onshore. The interaction provided a unique opportunity for the car expedition team to connect with the veterans, hear their experiences and express gratitude for their invaluable contributions for the defence of India. The team took the opportunity to felicitate the veterans for their dedication, bravery and unwavering commitment to the defence of the nation.

Apart from this, the car expedition team conducted an outreach program at the Sikkim Manipal University (SMU). The program was aimed to engage with students, faculty and other staff members and share insights into the Navy’s role, opportunities and advancements. The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various disciplines. The team delivered a captivating presentation about the Navy’s rich history, modern capabilities and its crucial role in safeguarding the nation’s maritime interests.

The program featured interactive sessions allowing students to ask questions and gain a deeper understanding of life in the Indian Navy, career prospects and the selection process. Naval officers were available to provide one-on-one career guidance and counselling to the interested students. They discussed various entry options, educational qualifications and the selection process for joining the Indian Navy. Comprehensive information about the recruitment procedures, eligibility criteria and upcoming Navy recruitment drives was provided.

Commander (Dr) GL Sharma, Director of SMU, a naval veteran himself from INS Shivaji, while commending the Indian Navy’s efforts in promoting career awareness amongst the students said, “We are grateful to the Indian Navy for organising this outreach program at our university. It has provided our students with valuable insights into the Navy’s vital role in safeguarding our nation and the promising career opportunities it offers.”

In continuation with the pursuance of the vision of national leadership towards developing the remote areas, the Indian Navy has embarked on a multidimensional outreach program dedicated to strengthen the connection with the northeastern states. This program is aimed to enhance greater participation of the youth from Sikkim in the Defence services, strengthen nation-building and promote maritime consciousness in the region.