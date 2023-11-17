Agartala: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Red alert for Tripura as extremely heavy rainfall is very likely to occur across the state.

As per IMD on Friday extremely heavy rainfall will occur over the South, Gomati, Sepahijala and Dhalai districts while on 18th November very heavy rainfall is likely over the North, Unakuti, Khowai and West Tripura districts.

Talking about the impact expected the IMD said that visibility may become poor due to intense spells of rainfall leading to traffic congestion, temporary disruption of traffic due to water logging in roads/ uprooting of trees/ breaking of tree branches leading to increased travel time.

Some of the warnings issued by the IMD are:

There is the possibility of damage to vulnerable structures due to heavy to very heavy rain.

There could be partial damage to kutcha houses and huts due to the uprooting of trees.

There are possibilities of flash floods due to intense spells of rainfall.

Water logging/flooding in low-lying areas.

Landslides/mudslides/landslips in some locations are very likely.

Heavy rainfall may damage the standing crops and vegetables in the maturity stage.

Lightning may injure people and cattle in open places.

Dispersion of soil from the field and hence seed displacement and poor germination of seeds.