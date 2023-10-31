Guwahati: A imam who is a resident of Barak Valley in Assam is on the run for a rape case against a minor that took place in Tripura.

The Tripura police have contacted the Assam police for assistance in the case.

The imam used to work in a mosque in North Tripura district.

The Tripura police have said that a case was registered by the minor’s mother against the imam.

The mother said that 18 months ago the imam got romantically involved with the minor daughter and had promised to marry her.

She further overheard a conversation between both of them on Saturday evening wherein the daughter confided that the girl had got pregnant and the imam is refusing to marry her.

The mother then tried to contact the imam and found out that he was absconding.

The Tripura police have registered against the imam for sexually harassing the minor girl with false promise under several IPC Sections Section 6 of Pocso Act.

The imam hails from Karimganj district in Assam and it is suspected that he has fled to his hometown.