NEW YORK: Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is on a 10-day tour of the United States, took a sarcastic dig on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During a speech, Rahul Gandhi said India is being run by a group of people who are “absolutely convinced” they know everything.

“They could sit down with God and explain things and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is one such specimen,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“I think if you sat Modi Ji down next to God, he would start explaining to God how the universe works. And God would get confused about what I have created,” Rahul said.

He said, “There’s a group of people who understand everything. They can explain science to scientists, history to historians, warfare to the Army, and at the heart of it is mediocrity, they actually don’t understand anything.”

Speaking about his successful Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi said, “We were finding it difficult to act politically due to misuse of agencies and therefore, we decided to start Bharat Jodo Yatra.”