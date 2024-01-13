Fourth firewood collector also found dead in hill range of Manipur.

Imphal: A mixed contingent of the state and central security forces recovered the bullet-ridden body of Ahanthem Dara Singh (55), the fourth firewood collector, on Saturday, officials said.

The combined team has been on the search for Dara Singh for the past three days after his companions including a father and his son were killed by the militants on January 11, 2024, at Haotak Mapalok Chakpi foothill range that lies along the interdistrict of Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

Four firewood collectors belonging to the Meitei community namely Ahanthem Dara Singh (55), Oinam Romen Meitei (45), Thoudam Ibomcha (53), and his son Thoudam Anand (27), all the residents of Wangoo in Bishnupur district went to collect firewood from Haotak Mapalok Chakpi foothill range.

After recovering the bodies of the three others on January 11, 2024, Dara Singh was still on the missing list.

But on Saturday the body of Dara Singh was recovered at Wangoo Maning Sabal Meichakpi hill range along the interdistrict of Bishnupur and Churachandpur.

Police said that all were shot from point blank range which implies that they were held captive before they were murdered in cold blood.

The communal flare-up between the Meities and Kukis erupted on May 3, 2023. Around 200 persons have already lost their lives so far.