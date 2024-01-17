Four rebels including a female arrested in Manipur.

Imphal: A female insurgent was among four cadres of two different insurgent outfits arrested by the security forces at different locations across the state during the past 24 hours, a late-night Manipur police control room report said on Tuesday.

Security forces arrested one active female member of the National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) for involvement in extortion in the Imphal Area.

A case has been registered at Porompat PS for further investigation The NRFM was formed on September 11, 2011, and it was previously known as the United Revolutionary Front.

Three active members of proscribed outfit Kanglei Yaol Kanba Lup, (KYKL) were also arrested from Wanglee Market, Kamjong district bordering Myanmar on the east.

A case has been registered at Kasom Khullen PS for further investigation, the report added.