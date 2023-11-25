Imphal: Manipur witnessed an upsurge in violence after a fierce gun battle broke out in the early hours of Saturday.

One tribal man lost his life in the renewed ethnic violence in the inter-districts of Bishnupur and Kangpokpi, official sources said.

A person named Khupminthang Haokip, 21, of Phaikholum village, Kangvai, sub-division of Churachandpur district was killed in an exchange of fire at Joupi/Guzangtekh village in the early hours on Saturday.

The resurgence of a violent gun battle between the two communities — tribal people and non-tribal people has been reported from 1 am on Saturday in this village.

This renewed violence is the first case after two tribal people were gunned down by the arms miscreants at a place in Kangpokpi village on November 20, 2023.

Following reports of the gunfight, the central security forces and state police rushed to the area and neutralized the escalating situation, the police said.

Meanwhile, DJ Haokip, General Secretary of Kuki Students Organisation, Churachandpur district has called for an emergency total shutdown of all shops, and business establishments to protest the killing in the afternoon, the police added.

The communal violence started on May 3, 2023, and over 180 individuals lost their lives to date.