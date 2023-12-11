Imphal: The Manipur State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Salam Ulka on Sunday said that crime against women has been on the increase in the state.

She appealed to all the people to make an effort to put such crimes to an end.

The appeal was made after the MSCW sought a status report from the Superintendent of Police, Imphal East in connection with the death of a housewife Shijagurumayum (Ongbi) Romita Devi alias Roni alias Nanao on December 5.

The deceased was found hanging at the residence of her husband Shijagurumayum Bidyananda alias Bubu Sharma at Khongman Zone II.

Speaking as a chief guest in an awareness programme on “Eliminating Gender-Based Violence” organised by the Manipur State Rural Livelihood Mission under the sponsorship of the Commission at Luwangshangbam community hall in Imphal West on Sunday, Ulka called upon stakeholders concerned to collectively work for the elimination of violence against women.

She noted with regret that in Manipur the violence against women can be categorised into physical, financial, and mental violence.

Notably, the MSCW has registered 60 cases related to crimes against women since September 2022 to date.

Five of these cases were handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for further investigation.