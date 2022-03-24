Kolkata: Bengali film actor Abhishek Chatterjee passed away in Kolkata on Thursday morning. He was 58 and is survived by his wife and daughter.

Chatterjee, known for his works in Bengali films, was keeping unwell for some time now.

However, the exact reason for his death is not known yet. As per a report in The Telegraph, Abhishek fell ill while taking part in the shoot of a reality show on Wednesday.

Chatterjee was one of the leading men of the Bengali film industry in the late 80s and early 90s.

He made his debut with the Bengali film Pathbhola (1986), directed by Tarun Majumdar.

He was seen alongside veterans such as Sandhya Roy, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Tapas Paul and Utpal Dutt.

His other films include Ora Charjon, Tumi Koto Sundar, Surer Akashe, Toofan, Maryada, Amar Prem, Papi, Haraner Nat Jamai, Jeevan Pradip, Puroshottam Abirvab, Mayer Anchal, Arjun Aamar Naam and Sabuj Saathi, among others.

The veteran actor has also worked in television.

Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee condoled Abhishek’s death on Twitter. She wrote, “Sad to know of the untimely demise of our young actor Abhishek Chatterjee . Abhishek was talented and versatile in his performances, and we shall miss him. It is a great loss for TV serials and our film industry. My condolences to his family and friends (sic).”