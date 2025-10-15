Guwahati: Baksa District Magistrate Gautam Das on Wednesday issued a prohibitory order under Section 163 BNSS after violent clashes outside the district jail when five accused in the Zubeen Garg death case were brought to the facility.

The order was given immediately on October 15 and it “prohibits all gatherings and activities within 500 meters of the Baksa District Jail at Mushalpur. The restrictions were imposed after protesters pelted stones at a police convoy, injuring a female officer and damaging vehicles.”

The magistrate stated concerns over “breach of public peace and tranquillity owing to an unrest situation which has been observed in the District Jail, Nikashi, Baksa” in the official order.

Carrying lethal weapons including lathis, daggers, sticks, spears, and swords is banned within the designated perimeter. Public rallies, processions, demonstrations, strikes, hunger strikes, dharnas, and shouting of slogans are also forbidden.

The order also bars causing obstruction on public roads, highways, and footpaths, as well as the movement of normal traffic.

As per India Today NE “order bans the throwing of stones,the bursting of crackers, or other inflammable materials on streets toward pedestrians or at moving vehicles.”

“Owing to the necessity of the situation, this order is passed under section 163 BNSS,” the document states, adding that violations will be “punishable under the relevant provisions of law.”

Situation turned volatile outside Baksa District Jail at Nikashi in lower Assam on Wednesday as protesters set ablaze at seven vehicles including police, tv channel’s vehicles while five accused in singer Zubeen Garg’s death case were being transferred to the facility.

Police resorted to batons charge and fired tear gas to control the agitated crowd and ensure the accused were safely lodged. Police also fired in the air to disperse the angry mob.

Several people including police and journalists were injured in the incident, when angry protesters pelted stone targeting the police convoy carrying the accused of the Zubeen Garg’s death case.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Nikashi when the the accused were being taken to Baksa District Jail after a local court in Guwahati remanded them to 14-day judicial custody.

Among those lodged are prime accused Shyamkanu Mahanta, organizer of the Northeast India Festival, and Siddhartha Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s manager, both arrested on October 1.

The other three include Sandipan Garg, the singer’s cousin who had accompanied him to Singapore, and his two Personal Security Officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, arrested on October 8 and 10.