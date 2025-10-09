Guwahati: New revelations have emerged in the mysterious death of Assam’s beloved singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg.

One of his close friends, Bankim Roy Medhi, accused those who accompanied the artist in Singapore of serious negligence before his death on September 19, 2025.

Speaking to the media Thursday evening, Medhi said, “Based on the video and audio I saw, it appears to be a case of negligence. This should not have occurred. Those responsible must fulfill their duties. His manager failed to perform his responsibilities. The local residents there also neglected their duties. His brother Sandipan also did not act responsibly. These individuals committed wrongs….”

Overcome with anguish, Medhi further added that in past foreign tours, they never left Zubeen unattended. “We traveled outside India many times, but we never left Zubeen alone. We always kept him with us, provided full security, and handled everything: what he ate, where he went, his medicines,” he said, implying that the care and management lapses in Singapore may have contributed to tragic consequences.

Five Arrested in SIT Probe

The Assam Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested five individuals in its Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe: Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Shekhar Goswami, Amritprabha Mahanta, and Sandipan Garg (Zubeen’s brother).

Investigators have also placed all five in police remand, and sources confirmed that interrogations continue to reconstruct the sequence of events that led to his death in Singapore.

Officials familiar with the investigation said that the SIT is considering several possibilities, including negligence, financial disputes, and lapses in medical and logistical arrangements during Zubeen’s foreign trip.

Judicial Inquiry Commission Activated

On October 3, 2025, Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya set up a one?man judicial inquiry commission led by Justice Saumitra Saikia (Gauhati High Court).

The commission will further investigate the facts and circumstances surrounding Zubeen Garg’s death.

It must trace the chain of events, identify potential lapses, and recommend appropriate action.

Raj Bhavan’s notification stipulates that the commission submit its findings within a specified timeframe.

Nation Mourns a Cultural Icon

Zubeen Garg’s death at age 52 has rattled Assam and beyond. He symbolized Assamese identity and pride, and many reacted with shock, outrage, and calls for accountability.

Across the state, people held demonstrations, candlelight vigils, and social media campaigns under #JusticeForZubeenGarg, demanding transparency and justice.

A Legacy Beyond Music

Born in 1973 in Tura (Meghalaya) and raised in Jorhat, Assam, Zubeen Garg rose to fame with his soulful voice and versatility across linguistic and regional lines.

He recorded over 38,000 songs in Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, and other languages, bridging Northeast India with the rest of the country.

With hits like Ya Ali, Mayabini, and Pakhi, he was a singer, composer, actor, and philanthropist who embodied the artistic spirit of Assam, fearless, emotional, and deeply rooted in culture.

Though his voice is silenced, his legacy endures in the hearts and memories of generations to come.