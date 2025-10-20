Guwahati: Two senior officers of the Assam Police reached Singapore on Monday to investigate the death of cultural icon and celebrated singer Zubeen Garg, who passed away under mysterious circumstances in the island nation on September 19.

An SIT under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police is investigating after more than 60 FIRs were registered across the state, demanding a thorough investigation into the circumstances of Garg’s death.

As per senior officials, “CID Special DGP Munna Prasad Gupta and Titabor Co-District SP Tarun Goel are representing Assam Police in the probe. Gupta is heading the Special Investigation Team, while Goel is a member of the core investigation group.”

While details of the investigation will be a secret, sources confirmed that the visiting officials would inspect the “place of occurrence” — the exact location where Garg reportedly drowned. “Linking the chain of events with the site of occurrence is among the most crucial parts of this investigation,” said a source familiar with the case.

Assam Police will also to be in tandem with Singaporean authorities to collect forensic and circumstantial evidence as well as examine medical and legal documents related to the incident.