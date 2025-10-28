Zubeen Five accused get judicial custody

Guwahati: Five people accused in connection with singer Zubeen Garg’s death case were produced virtually before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on October 27 and remanded to 14 days of judicial custody.

The accused — North East India Festival chief organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddhartha Sharma, his cousin and police officer Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya — appeared through video conferencing as their judicial custody period ended yesterday.

The virtual production was important as October 28 is Chhath Puja, a public holiday, preventing physical court proceedings.

The court had previously remanded them to judicial custody on 15 October, following which they were lodged in Baksa jail. Their transfer to the facility took place amid tight security arrangements after violent protests erupted in the area.

The protests resulted in nine arrests, with Baksa Senior Superintendent of Police Ujjal Pratim Baruah stating that additional suspects have been identified.

Protesters had hurled stones at vehicles transporting the accused and set fire to several other vehicles, injuring police personnel and media persons.

Two other individuals arrested in the case — Garg’s band members Shekharjyoti Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta — were remanded to judicial custody the next day and sent to Haflong prison in Dima Hasao district.