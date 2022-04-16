Guwahati: Heavy downpour and thundershowers continued at a few places over Assam-Meghalaya in Northeast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

According to IMD, during the last few days Haflong in Assam has received 190 mm of rainfall and Cherrapunji in Meghalaya has received 120 mm rainfall.



Rainfall and/or thundershowers continued at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura in Northeast and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, coastal Karnataka and Odisha, it added.



Under the influence of strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeastern states at lower tropospheric levels, fairly widespread or widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms or lightning is very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam-Meghalaya and Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura in Northeast during next five days.



The IMD said isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh and Assam-Meghalaya in the Northeast till April 17 and isolated heavy rainfall over Nagaland-Manipur-Mizoram-Tripura on April 17.



For the 24 hours ending at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, apart from 190 mm at Haflong, 120 mm at Cherrapunji and Silchar in Assam received 60 mm rainfall.