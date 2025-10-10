Guwahati: Two professors from Assam Don Bosco University (ADBU) have been named among the top 2% of scientists globally in the latest ranking published by Stanford University, highlighting the growing research prominence of the private university in Assam.

KG Bhattacharyya, from ADBU’s Department of Chemistry and serving as the NAAC Coordinator, has been recognized in the field of Environmental Sciences. He has consistently featured in the prestigious global list since 2020.

Raja Chakraborty, Principal of the Institute of Pharmacy at ADBU, earned recognition in the field of Medicinal and Biomolecular Chemistry.

Fr. (Dr) Jose Palely, Vice Chancellor of Assam Don Bosco University, lauded the achievement, stating, “This recognition reflects our commitment to socially relevant research. We strive to foster a strong research culture among faculty, scholars, and students alike, enabling them to contribute at the international level.”

Assam Don Bosco University, the first private university in Assam to attain UGC 12B status, is also the first to receive an ‘A’ Grade from NAAC among private institutions in the state.

The university has recently opened admissions for MCA and MBA programs through its UGC-DEB approved Centre for Distance and Online Education.